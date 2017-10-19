Former director of Regina sexual assault centre gets three years for fraud
The former executive director of the Regina Sexual Assault Centre has received a three-year jail sentence for bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the non-profit group.
Debra House pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 on Thursday in Regina provincial court.
House, 64, admitted to defrauding the centre of more than $700,000, which she spent on trips to Las Vegas and other luxuries.
She told court she is “embarrassed and ashamed” and knows she let everyone down.
In a statement released Thursday, the Regina Sexual Assault Centre said staff are relieved the court process is behind them.
Centre officials said it was “deeply distressing” to learn that a trusted staff member was capable of such wrongdoing.
