5-alarm fire in Etobicoke townhouse complex under control, firefighter critically injured

A five-alarm fire that broke out in a townhouse complex and critically injured a firefighter in Etobicoke on Thursday night is under control, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Toronto fire said they got the call around 6:20 p.m. about a fire at Lakeshore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court.

Emergency services believe the fire started on one of the apartment’s balconies on the third floor and quickly spread from there.

All units at 80 Marine Parade Drive were evacuated. A TTC bus arrived on scene to shelter those who were displaced.

The fire was originally reported as a two-alarm but was quickly upgraded to a five-alarm within an hour.

Pegg told reporters at the scene that crew would continue to do “overhaul and containment,” and would be on scene for “quite some time.”

He also confirmed a firefighter was critically injured at the fire but would not go into details about the extent of their injuries until family was notified.

“This is an extremely difficult circumstance for everybody at Toronto Fire,” Pegg said. “They did a fantastic job suppressing this fire, dealing with this type of situation, dealing with an injury to one of their own.”

Pegg also said it was too early to comment about when residents might be allowed back into their homes.

Lakeshore Boulevard is closed from Park Lawn Road to Humber Bridge in both directions.