Carseland resident recalls watching house go up in flames in Alberta fire

Residents are returning home after a grassfire in Wheatland County on Tuesday prompted a mass evacuation near Gleichen and Carseland.

But John Brown doesn’t have a home to return to.

“I couldn’t do anything but just sit here,” Brown recalled. “The house was just gone.”

“We were coming down here and we could see it. Everything was just on fire.”

The father of two young boys sobbed as he described the scene Wednesday morning. The property was completely ravaged by the grassfire.

No one was injured in the blaze but the Browns lost their four family dogs. Two pigs, four ducks and roughly 25 chickens also perished.

Officials have not confirmed the exact cause but Brown believes it was caused by a downed powerline on the highway.

Brown had rented the home for the past four years. He said he feels grief for the homeowner.

As of Thursday, the property was still smouldering and a thick smell of smoke filled the air. The home was burnt down to its foundation and household items were completely unrecognizable.

But at their worst, the Browns said they’ve seen the best in people. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family.

“It’s something I had to do, right? Every time, someone in Carseland, whether they’re new or they’ve been here for 30 years, everyone just bands together,” Carseland Lion’s Club President Paul Warren said.