Okanagan ski season just around the corner

Those itching to don their skis and snowboards won’t have to wait too much longer. In fact, if Mother Nature cooperates, cross-country skiers could be hitting the snow in less than a month.
Here is a roundup of tentative opening days for Okanagan ski hills and nordic centres:
Silver Star Mountain Resort:
Big White Ski Resort:
Apex Mountain Resort:
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre:
Telemark Nordic Club:
This list will be updated as more sites provide information about their opening day plans.
Watch Below: Global Okanagan coverage of Okanagan ski resorts.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.