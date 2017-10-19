Okanagan ski season just around the corner

Those itching to don their skis and snowboards won’t have to wait too much longer. In fact, if Mother Nature cooperates, cross-country skiers could be hitting the snow in less than a month.

Here is a roundup of tentative opening days for Okanagan ski hills and nordic centres:

Silver Star Mountain Resort:

Cross Country opening Nov. 18

Downhill opening Nov. 23

Big White Ski Resort:

Downhill opening Nov. 23

Apex Mountain Resort:

Downhill opening Dec. 2

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre:

Cross Country opening Nov. 10

Telemark Nordic Club:

Cross Country opening Dec. 1

This list will be updated as more sites provide information about their opening day plans.