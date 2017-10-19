Consumer
October 19, 2017 12:33 pm

Quebecer wants to sue Sunwing over ‘champagne service’ that served sparkling wine

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A A

A Quebec man is trying to sue a Canadian vacation airline after he was allegedly served sparkling wine instead of champagne on a flight.

Daniel Macduff’s class action request claims Sunwing was deceptive when it advertised the vacation package he bought as a champagne service for the flight last November.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Sunwing kept sending travellers to Cuban resort without water

Macduff’s lawyer, Sebastien Paquette, says the suit is less about the differing cost of the beverages and more about the need to fight misleading advertising practices.

If authorized, the suit would seek compensation for the price difference between the drinks as well as punitive damages.

READ MORE: Vancouver couple angry over expensive items lost on Sunwing flight

Sunwing says in a statement the word champagne was used in its marketing to denote a level of service, not a specific drink.

The company says it considers the legal action to be frivolous and without merit.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
champagne service
frivolous lawsuit
frivolous lawsuits
Lawsuit
Sparking wine
Sunwing
Sunwing Airlines
Sunwing champagne service
Sunwing lawsuit
Sunwing Vacations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News