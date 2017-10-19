Sudden death at Saskatchewan workplace
A A
Few details are being released about a sudden death at a workplace in Saskatchewan.
Outlook RCMP said it happened on Tuesday at an industrial site near the community.
READ MORE: Saskatoon blood drive honours mining accident victim
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man was declared dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
The coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety are investigating.
Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.