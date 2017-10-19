Sudden death at Saskatchewan workplace

Few details are being released about a sudden death at a workplace in Saskatchewan.

Outlook RCMP said it happened on Tuesday at an industrial site near the community.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man was declared dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

The coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety are investigating.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.