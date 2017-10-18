Saskatoon blood drive honours mining accident victim

A week-long blood drive in Saskatoon is being dedicated to a man who was killed in a mining accident.

Chad Wiklun, 29, passed away on Aug. 10, 2016, two days after being seriously injured when he was caught between two pieces of equipment at the Agrium potash mine in Vanscoy.

Wiklun needed more than 500 units of blood and blood products as he fought for his life in a Saskatoon hospital.

“We were very touched by the way family, friends, the mining community and complete strangers all came to his aid by making blood donations,” Wiklun’s partner, Celina Danis, said in a statement.

“People were lined up out the door of the Saskatoon blood donor clinic because they wanted so much to help in any way that they could.”

Canadian Blood Services has partnered with Danis to honour his memory and raise awareness on the need for blood donors.

“As we mark the first anniversary of Chad’s death, we invite Saskatoon residents to join us and make an appointment to donate blood,” Danis said.

“We welcome those who knew and worked with Chad as well as those in mining and safety industries or anyone who was touched by this tragedy.”

While there is a need for all blood types, Canadian Blood Services staff said there is a need for O-blood to help hospital patients, which can also be used in critical situations when there is no time to check a person’s blood type.

The blood drive takes place Oct. 24-28 at the Canadian Blood Services Saskatoon branch located at 1206 Emerson Ave.

Appointments can be booked online or by contacting 1-888-2DONATE.

Staff are asking donors to advise them if they are making a donation in Wiklun’s name at the time of the booking.

Cards will also be available to blood donors wishing to send his family a message.