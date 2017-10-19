2 men killed in fatal Highway 1 crash near Chestermere

Two men were killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 1 between Calgary and Chestermere on Wednesday.

The crash on westbound Highway 1 happened in the area of Rainbow Road at around 10:50 p.m.

The drivers and lone occupants of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were a 27-year-old man from Chestermere and a 30-year-old Calgary man.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP said it appeared as though one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 when the collision occurred.

The collision caused the closure of westbound Highway 1. Traffic was diverted off Highway 1 and through Chestermere until about 5 a.m.

Update: WB Hwy1 closed from Chestermere to Calgary due to MVC. Use an alternate route. (12:10am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 19, 2017

The city of Chestermere is located about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.