Wind knocks down communication tower near Milden, Sask.

Wind gusts knocked over a communication tower in the community outside of Milden, Sask., at around 6 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The tower is owned by Enbridge.

The local fire department was on scene and helped as the tower was moved off an access road to the village.

Milden is approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

