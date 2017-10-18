Canada
October 18, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: October 18, 2017 10:51 am

Regina hit hard with wind storm Tuesday night

By Web Producer  Global News

Wind caused havoc in Regina on Tuesday night after a wind storm hit southern Saskatchewan.

Stewart Manhas / Global News
Environment Canada clocked wind gusts peaking in the city at 111 km/h.

A number of signs, fences and trees have been blown over throughout the city.

Moose Jaw was recorded as the windiest spot on the planet on Tuesday with wind gusts reaching 131 km/h.

Those intense winds have left much of southern Saskatchewan in the dark.

SaskPower has fielded more than 12,000 calls about power outages through the province and expect that number to rise.

Overnight most of Regina was out but crews were able to keep the lights on to priority customers like the hospital.

Stewart Manhas / Global News
Stewart Manhas / Global News
Stewart Manhas / Global News
Stewart Manhas / Global News
Stewart Manhas / Global News
Stewart Manhas / Global News

