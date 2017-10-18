Disciplinary hearing for 2 Toronto cops accused of mocking woman with Down syndrome continues today

A disciplinary hearing for two Toronto police officers recorded on a dashboard camera mocking a woman with Down syndrome is scheduled to continue today.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris did not make an appearance at the police tribunal last month when their case was postponed.

Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language. Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo’s comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

