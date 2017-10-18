Disciplinary hearing for 2 Toronto cops accused of mocking woman with Down syndrome continues today
A disciplinary hearing for two Toronto police officers recorded on a dashboard camera mocking a woman with Down syndrome is scheduled to continue today.
Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris did not make an appearance at the police tribunal last month when their case was postponed.
Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language. Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo’s comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.
The hearing stems from an incident recorded on a police dashboard camera last November following a traffic stop in which the two officers were heard mocking Francie Munoz while she was in a vehicle with her mother and sister.Munoz’s mother previously told Global News she was driving along The Queensway in Etobicoke with her two daughters when police pulled her over, claiming she drove through a red light.
The disciplinary hearing comes after both officers issued a written apology to the Munoz family earlier this summer.
The family has stated they would like the officers to make a public apology on camera, but Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack had said one “would not be forthcoming.”
The Munoz’s have since filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
