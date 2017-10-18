Crime
Mounties find human remains at scene of burning vehicle south of Morrin, Alta.

The Drumheller RCMP are investigating after human remains were found at the scene of a burning vehicle south of the village of Morrin.

Mounties responded to a report about a burning vehicle at about 8 a.m. on Monday, said a news release.

Morrin firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the flames.

Police have located the last known registered owner of the burned vehicle and spoken with the individual.

An autopsy will take place on Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary, the release said.

Officers with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit are overseeing the investigation with support from the Drumheller RCMP.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section and the Auto Theft Unit in Calgary are also offering assistance.

