October 17, 2017 10:00 pm

Wildfires prompt local state of emergency, evacuations in southern Alberta’s MD of Acadia

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Municipal District of Acadia in southeastern Alberta has declared a local state of emergency due to serious fires. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

Credit: Google Maps
The Municipal District of Acadia in southeastern Alberta has declared a local state of emergency due to serious wildfires.

Alberta Emergency Alert said a new fire started southwest of the Acadia Valley on Tuesday night, which was heading north.

People who live in and within close proximity of the Acadia Valley were told to evacuate the area shortly before 7:30 p.m. Residents were asked to head to the Oyen legion, where an evacuation centre was set up.

The emergency situation in the MD of Acadia was just one of several serious fire-related situations in southern Alberta on Tuesday night.

Acadia Valley is located approximately 30 kilometres m south of Oyen, Alta.

For the latest information on the fires and evacuation alerts, follow Alberta Emergency Alert online and on Twitter.

