Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Moon River Estates in Alberta

Residents of the hamlet of Moon River Estates in the southeast corner of the Municipal District of Willow Creek were told to “evacuate immediately” shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after officials said a “wildfire has entered the hamlet.”

Evacuees were asked to go to Lethbridge and await further instructions.

Several areas in southern Alberta were impacted by wildfires and grass fires on Tuesday as much of the province was under a wind warning, exacerbating the situation.

The M.D. of Willow Creek is located northwest of Lethbridge.

More to come…