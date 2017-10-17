A lot at stake for Edmonton with new faces on Capital Region Board

Of 24 members, at least 13 new faces will fill the seats around the table at the Capital Region Board, made up of municipal leaders throughout the area.

It means there will be a big learning curve as the board continues its work together on economic development, transit and land use.

“That work around the region, second only to onboarding the new council, will be a top priority for me in this transition period,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said about meeting up with the new municipal leaders. “I’ll be reaching out to the new mayors right away.

“I think obviously we’re going to have to start over with some relationships,” Iveson said, adding he believes the board is in good shape and will have a number of “strong regional thinkers,” specifically mentioning St. Albert mayor-elect Cathy Heron.

The cooperation of the 24 municipalities in the Capital Region Board will have a big impact on the City of Edmonton, especially when it comes to growth.

Annexation of land in Leduc County finally came to an end after years of negotiations Leduc County and Edmonton came to a mutual agreement, with the piece of land coming Edmonton’s way smaller than what the city originally requested.

There are still nine quarter sections on the east side that currently belong to the Town of Beaumont. Those are still subject to negotiations between the town and Edmonton.

“Overwhelmingly in the Beaumont race, I think just about all of the candidates for mayor said, ‘OK we get it, we have to work with our neighbours,'” Iveson said.

Another new face at the table will be Strathcona County’s mayor-elect Rod Frank, who defeated incumbent Roxanne Carr.

“There’s going to be a learning curve. Relationships will have to be developed,” Frank said about working with the other leaders. “There’s enough experience there to lead the way and enough new blood to create some enthusiasm.”

Other municipalities in the capital region with new leaders include Bon Accord, Calmar, Devon, Sturgeon County, Thorsby and Morinville.