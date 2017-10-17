Kelowna murder update: RCMP seek video of vehicle

RCMP are seeking more information about the last days of 23-year-old Russia Nicholson.

Nicholson has been identified as the woman whose body was discovered in a Kelowna area orchard on Oct. 11.

Police are hoping a business or home owner might have video of her vehicle on Oct. 11 between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m..

“RCMP are asking the public to come forward to police, as investigators work to establish a time line of the hours and moments that lead up to Russia’s death,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Nicholson drove a 2010, white, 4-door Ford Fusion.

Business and area residents in the vicinity of both the 2100 block of Cooper Road, where the victim’s body was discovered and the 1300 block of Collison Road, where the victim’s vehicle was recovered, are being asked to review their video surveillance footage for any images of Nicholson’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cst. Nicole Shuttleworth of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 250-470-6395.