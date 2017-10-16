Nova Scotia RCMP charge 28-year-old with drag racing on highway, failing breath test

A Quebec man, 28, is facing multiple charges after Nova Scotia RCMP say their officers observed two trucks drag racing on the highway.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. an officer observed the vehicles while on patrol.

The two trucks were lined up side by side, then accelerated quickly down the road.

The Mounties say the vehicles interfered with traffic but did not injure anyone.

Officers were able to stop one of the two vehicles, while the other one sped away.

The driver of the stopped vehicle was also given a breathalyzer test.

The 28-year-old was charged with racing under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act, had his license suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

Additionally, the driver is facing another seven-day license suspension due to the breath sample he provided during the RCMP’s investigation.

If convicted, the fine for racing in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.