Crime
October 16, 2017 11:43 am
Updated: October 16, 2017 11:45 am

Quebec provincial police probe slaying of retired officer

By The Canadian Press

A Surete du Quebec police car.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
A A

Quebec provincial police say they’ve opened a homicide investigation into the slaying of one of their former members.

Police identified the victim Monday as Norbert Fortin, 64, a retired officer who lived alone in a rural area.

Police say family members found a body inside his home on Sunday morning in the municipality of Sainte-Hedwidge, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Sgt. Jean Tremblay says crime scene technicians and investigators have taken over the home after police declared the death a homicide.

Tremblay says the area is a small village of about 800, but the victim’s home was in a rural area with homes mostly spread out.

Fortin had been retired for some time and had worked at the nearby station in Roberval, about 260 kilometres north of Quebec City.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jean Tremblay
Lac Saint-Jean
Norbert Fortin
Quebec City
retired SQ officer killed
Roberval
Sainte-Hedwidge
SQ officer killed
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News