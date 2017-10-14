Mike Bernier drops out of BC Liberal leadership race

Less than a month after announcing his candidacy, former education minister Mike Bernier is pulling out of the BC Liberals leadership race.

Bernier made the announcement Saturday morning at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Vancouver, just one day before candidates meet for their first debate in Surrey.

“We need to pick the right person who can defeat John Horgan and the NDP,” Bernier said. “I want to make sure we are building a stronger team.

“That’s why I am stepping out of the leadership race.”

The Peace River South MLA said he is throwing his support behind fellow MLA and former finance minister Mike de Jong.

Bernier will serve as the de Jong campaign’s co-chair along with Teresa Wat.

“[He] is a team-builder, who will ensure we keep our coalition strong,” Bernier said about de Jong.

De Jong, who was also in attendance at Saturday’s press conference, thanked Bernier for showing “courage” in making the announcement and welcomed him to his campaign team.

“Mike Bernier brings a wide range of experience and strength to complement the talent we are building in our leadership team,” de Jong said.

“With Mike’s ideas and energy on our team, we will make sure we connect all British Columbians with the benefits that flow from prosperity.”

Another candidate for the leadership, Todd Stone, tweeted his thanks to Bernier soon after the announcement was made.

The next leader of the BC Liberals will be chosen on Feb. 3.

