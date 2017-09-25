Mike Bernier, ex-education minister, to seek BC Liberal leadership

Another MLA has tossed his hat in the ring to become the next leader of the BC Liberals.

Mike Bernier, the MLA for Peace River South and former education minister, said he’ll do more than focus on balanced budgets and a strong economy.

“We have to do a better job helping those in need, those who are vulnerable, and those who are struggling,” he said Monday.

“We have to remember that balanced budgets are a tool to build a stronger economy. A strong economy gives us the ability to do things differently to help people.”

Asked about the NDP’s proposed taxpayer subsidy towards political parties, Bernier said he did not support that part of the bill, but supported the ban of unions and corporate donations.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson and South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts have also thrown their hats in the ring, as have former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager.

Another MLA, Michael Lee, is expected to announce his run on Tuesday.

The BC Liberals will vote for their new leader online and telephone vote from Feb. 1 to 3.