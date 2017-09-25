Andrew Wilkinson joins BC Liberal leadership race

BC Liberal MLA and former minister Andrew Wilkinson is in downtown Vancouver this hour officially announcing his run for the leadership of the party.

Wilkinson is said to have a strong backing by leaders in rural B.C., and isn’t the only one expected to throw his hat in the ring on Monday.

Former Education Minister Mike Bernier is also anticipated to announce his candidacy Monday afternoon.

Another MLA, Michael Lee, is expected to announce his run tomorrow.

Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, former Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager have already declared their candidacy.

The BC Liberals will vote for their new leader by online and telephone vote from Feb. 1-3.

More to come…