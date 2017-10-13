Crime
Manslaughter charge in death of Clearwater River Dene Nation man

A man is facing a manslaughter charge after the death of another man on the Clearwater River Dene Nation.

A man has been charged with manslaughter in the August death of a man on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

La Loche RCMP were originally called to the Clearwater River Dene Nation for a break and enter call early in the morning on Aug. 10.

An unresponsive man was found outside a home by investigating officers.

Bradley Scott Lemaigre, 41, was declared dead at the scene.

The nature of his injuries has not been released.

Officers arrested Rodney Martin Janvier, 29, on Thursday and charged him with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear Monday in La Loche provincial court.

La Loche RCMP, major crimes unit north, North Battleford forensic identification section and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

