Puppy with ‘catastrophic injuries’ euthanized after being abandoned in Calgary dumpster

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping the public can help identity the owner of a puppy left in a southeast dumpster earlier this week in such “severe medical distress” that she had to be euthanized.

The dog was found by a sanitation worker in the area of Anderson Road and 24 Street S.W. at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Calgary Humane Society spokesperson Brad Nichols said the puppy was alive, but may have been left in the dumpster for up to 48 hours, and had to be euthanized to end her suffering.

“The puppy was very badly injured and unfortunately had to be euthanized as a result of the catastrophic injuries.”

“There was some fairly significant fracturing of one of the legs, as well as some pelvic injuries as well – stuff that couldn’t, unfortunately, be repaired,” he added. “Regardless of how the injuries happened, which may have been innocent enough, the discarding of the puppy is what we’re concerned with.”

“Discarding this visibly-injured puppy in a dumpster was a callous criminal act.”

The puppy is described as a white, mixed-breed — possibly a Labrador/Australian Cattle dog cross — with faint grey spots, and about eight to 10 weeks old.

The person who abandoned the injured dog is thought to have been in the area between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

“The reason we’re putting this out there at this point is because there’s no ID on the animal and it was found in a public place,” Nichols added. “We’re hoping that the public recognizes the puppy or happened to be around the area in that 48 hours and potentially saw something.”

“This puppy deserves justice and we hope the public can help us serve just that by providing information toward the identity of the individual responsible.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455, and reference file number 25613C.

— With files from News Talk 770’s Brenda Neufeld