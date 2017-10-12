Harvest nears completion in Saskatchewan

The harvest in Saskatchewan is nearing completion.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that 94 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 90 per cent for this time of year.

Farmers in the southwest have essentially completed their harvest, with only one per cent left to combine.

Producers in the southeast and west-central regions are at 97 per cent combined, while the east-central and northeastern is at 92 per cent and the northwest at 87 per cent.

Most producers with crops left in the field said they only need another week or two of ideal weather to finish the harvest.

The majority of damage in the past week was due to frost, a lack of moisture, strong winds and wildlife.

The lack of moisture continues to be an issue, with significant amounts of precipitation needed to replenish both the topsoil and subsoil for next spring.

Topsoil moisture is rated 44 per cent short and 12 per cent very short, while hay land and pasture topsoil is rated 45 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

The situation is most acute in southern regions, where extreme and severe drought conditions have persisted for nearly a year.

Livestock producers in the southern regions said many areas will have inadequate feed and shortages are likely.

With files from Tiffany Lizée