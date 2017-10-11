Southern Saskatchewan in drought for almost a year

A drought that has lasted almost a year continues across central and southern Saskatchewan.

Parts of the province have been running a moisture deficit since November 2016.

“It’s almost as if nature has forgotten how to rain in parts of Saskatchewan,” Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips said.

According to the Canadian Drought Monitor, an area along the international border, including Coronach, is experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

Regina, Assiniboia and Swift Current regions continue to be in an extreme drought.

Severe drought conditions encompass Leader, Watrous and Estevan areas.

Below are the top 10 driest November to September periods on record for Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Yorkton and Saskatoon.

Regina

2017 = 125.4 mm 1885 = 136.7 mm 1894 = 146.0 mm 1961 = 177.2 mm 1893 = 179.5 mm 1937 = 194.0 mm 1917 = 208.9 mm 1929 = 211.5 mm 1897 = 221.7 mm 1984 = 225.3 mm

Moose Jaw

1988 = 173.3 mm 1929 = 193.4 mm 2017 = 194.8 mm 1980 = 214.3 mm 1984 = 214.8 mm 1949 = 225.0 mm 1961 = 229.6 mm 2011 = 230.3 mm 1937 = 232.6 mm 2001 = 267.8 mm

Swift Current

2017 = 133.4 mm 1937 = 178.6 mm 2001 = 184.7 mm 1914 = 207.7 mm 1973 = 222.0 mm 1971 = 243.3 mm 1889 = 244.5 mm 1961 = 246.7 mm 1985 = 249.1 mm 2007 = 254.0 mm

Yorkton

1961 = 225.8 mm 2017 = 244.1 mm 1960 = 264.7 mm 2001 = 267.6 mm 1979 = 273.1 mm 1967 = 278.2 mm 1958 = 280.0 mm 1972 = 289.7 mm 2015 = 302.4 mm 2003 = 315.2 mm

Saskatoon

2001 = 168.9 mm 1998 = 220.3 mm 2017 = 222.4 mm 2003 = 222.5 mm 1952 = 224.3 mm 1987 = 227.5 mm 1914 = 233.0 mm 1924 = 233.0 mm 1984 = 249.8 mm 1936 = 258.3 mm

