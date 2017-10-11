Bathrooms at Toronto’s Bayview Village mall voted best in Canada

The bathroom facilities at Toronto’s Bayview Village Shopping Centre have been named the best in Canada through an online vote.

The upscale North York mall won the title ahead of four other finalists in the annual Cintas Canada Best Restroom Contest.

Spring Grill House Restaurant in Hamilton took second place, Edmonton’s Dorinku Restaurant came in third, and two Montreal entries, New Gas City and the Renaissance Hotel, rounded out the top five.

The prize, other than the considerable bragging rights, is $2,500 in washroom supplies and services from Cintas.

John Minas, general manager of Bayview Village, said he’s “extremely honoured” the mall was chosen.

“Bayview Village is one of Canada’s most prestigious shopping centres, and our washrooms reflect that,” he stated in a media release on Tuesday. “We take pride in providing our glamorous guests with a chic and clean restroom experience.”

The top five best restrooms in Canada 2017

So what makes a John a gem? A handful of Yelp reviews (the washroom facilities have their own page) suggest the fully enclosed stalls — complete with sinks and hand dryers — are the big selling point at Bayview.

“After you use these restrooms, you will never again want to sink so low (pun intended) as those ordinary SHARED bathrooms found in nearly every other mall,” a reviewer identified as Janna S. wrote.

“I can’t say I’ve ever “checked in” at a bathroom on Yelp before but I guess there is a first for everything,” Arlene B. said.

The finalists were selected by Cintas based on five factors: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and “unique design elements.” An online vote was held between July 11 and Sept. 8.

Bayview Village takes over the throne from the 2016 contest winner, an Esso station in Whitecourt, Alta.