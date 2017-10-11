Edmonton election 2017

More
Edmonton election 2017
October 11, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: October 11, 2017 2:08 pm

Edmonton election 2017: Will bike lanes influence your city council vote?

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Ahead of the 2017 Edmonton election, bikes lanes have been a hot topic for many voters. Will bike lanes and the way they've been implemented in Edmonton influence your vote?

A A

Of all the municipal election issues facing Edmonton voters, the bike lane question appears to touch a nerve more than any other.

Earlier this year, Global News asked Edmontonians what issue mattered most to them in this election and nearly one-third of responses mentioned bike lanes.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton councillor says bike lanes, LRT construction causing a divide between downtown and suburban residents

That is, by far, the most referenced issue. LRT was the second-most mentioned election issue but it was a distant second with about half as many people identifying public transit as a concern. The number three issue, taxes, was mentioned by about 11 per cent of people.

Thomas Oster was one viewer who wrote in about bike lanes. He feels the dedicated lanes are adding to downtown congestion and making parking more difficult.

“It’s just right in your face. We’re in a winter city here. Everyone drives,” Oster wrote.

Bike lanes and other transportation issues will influence Oster’s vote on Oct. 16.

READ MORE: How and where to vote in Edmonton election

What about you? Is it a big enough issue on its own to affect your vote?

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Edmonton election
Bike Lanes
Downtown Edmonton Bike Lanes
Edmonton bike grid
Edmonton Bike Lanes
Edmonton Election
Edmonton election 2017
Edmonton Election Issues
Election Issues
municipal election 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News