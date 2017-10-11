Edmonton election 2017: Will bike lanes influence your city council vote?

Of all the municipal election issues facing Edmonton voters, the bike lane question appears to touch a nerve more than any other.

Earlier this year, Global News asked Edmontonians what issue mattered most to them in this election and nearly one-third of responses mentioned bike lanes.

That is, by far, the most referenced issue. LRT was the second-most mentioned election issue but it was a distant second with about half as many people identifying public transit as a concern. The number three issue, taxes, was mentioned by about 11 per cent of people.

Thomas Oster was one viewer who wrote in about bike lanes. He feels the dedicated lanes are adding to downtown congestion and making parking more difficult.

“It’s just right in your face. We’re in a winter city here. Everyone drives,” Oster wrote.

Bike lanes and other transportation issues will influence Oster’s vote on Oct. 16.

What about you? Is it a big enough issue on its own to affect your vote?