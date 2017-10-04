Most think Iveson and Edmonton council should be re-elected: poll

A new poll has been released that may give an indication about what can be expected when Edmonton residents head to the polls on Oct. 16.

A new Leger poll asked 500 eligible voters a number of questions about the upcoming election including how they feel about the candidates. To that question, 51 per cent of respondents said they think mayoral incumbent Don Iveson and the rest of the current council deserve to be re-elected, while 30 per cent said no and 20 per cent said they didn’t know.

READ MORE: Where and how to vote

When it comes to the mayoral race, Iveson received 45 per cent of the vote in the Leger survey. Don Koziak was in second place at seven per cent and Carla Frost was third with three per cent of the vote. Thirty per cent of the respondents said they didn’t know or were undecided about who they’ll vote for.

There are 13 mayoral candidates and 70 people running for a spot on Edmonton city council.

The top three issues that matter most to respondents were reducing the tax burden on Edmonton residents, improving social issues like poverty and homelessness and improving road conditions.

READ MORE: Candidates running for mayor and council

Improving and increasing the number of bike routes was at the bottom of the priority list, according to the poll.

The gender of the respondents was exactly split in half, with the highest percentage (31 per cent) being between 25 and 34 years old.

Interestingly, 38 per cent of respondents said they didn’t know which ward they live in.

Advance voting started on Tuesday and runs until Oct. 14, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Edmonton Municipal Election Poll – October 4 2017 by slavkornik on Scribd