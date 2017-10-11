Sonia Sunger: As I donate my hair for cancer patients, I remember my mom’s diagnosis

Global BC’s Sonia Sunger is cutting her hair so she can donate it to the Canadian Cancer Society’s wig banks program on Oct. 20. She’s writing about the experience leading up to the day itself.

When I first had the idea to donate my hair this spring, I really had no idea that we’d get the response we’ve gotten so far.

At last check, we had 19 people who have graciously volunteered to donate their hair and cut it live on Global News Morning on Oct. 20.

My heart really is overwhelmed by this generosity.

Sonia Sunger Announces Canadian Cancer Society Wig Bank Program Hair Donation

There are so many thoughts racing through my mind… many of them are flashbacks to watching my mom go through chemo and radiation.

She was just 36 years old when she got the diagnosis and I was with her at the doctor’s office when she got the news.

I was sitting in the waiting room for well over an hour reading Matilda by Roald Dahl, growing impatient with every passing minute.

WATCH: Canadian Cancer Society Wig Bank – A personal story

What I didn’t know was that my mom was getting horrible news in the room next to me.

We went out for lunch shortly after and I still remember her sitting across from me telling me she had cancer.

My mom’s life forever changed in that moment, but so did mine. I was only eight years old, but I learned very quickly that health is not guaranteed.

My mom went on to beat cancer a total of three times over the next 12 years and now she is doing exactly what she should be.

She is out enjoying her life, travelling the world with my Dad.

So as I look forward to donation day I am thinking of my mother and everyone else reading this who has been touched by cancer.

Treatment is a painful process and I am hoping my hair donation, and the donations of everyone else who is joining me, will make it a little easier for someone battling this awful disease.

