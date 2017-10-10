Three youths charged in connection with stolen Mercedes

Three youths, two girls from Regina aged 15 and 16 plus a 12-year-old boy from Saskatoon, have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle incident that took place Sunday in Regina.

At 10:26 p.m. officers received a broadcast that a vehicle had been stolen around 10 minutes earlier. The broadcast contained license plate information, along with a description of the silver-grey, four-door Mercedes.

The initial report said that that vehicle was unlocked and keys were inside.

Police say a patrol car spotted the vehicle immediately after the broadcast. The vehicle was travelling eastbound on 7th Avenue, toward Albert Street.

The officer took the three youths into custody without incident.

They are charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 12-year-old boy is charged with possession of ammunition contrary to probation and a breach of undertaking.

The 15-year-old girl is facing two of failure to comply.

The 16-year-old female faces an additional charge of breach of an undertaking.

All three made their first appearance in Regina youth court Tuesday morning. The three youths cannot be named in accordance with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.