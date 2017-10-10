Police identify 16-year-old fatally shot in Etobicoke on Thanksgiving weekend
Toronto police have released the identity of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Etobicoke over the weekend.
Police said shots rang out in the parking lot of Kingsview Village School on Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just before midnight on Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were all rushed to a local hospital but the 16-year-old later died from his injuries. The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Zakariye Ali of Toronto.
Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine his exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-With a file from AM640
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.