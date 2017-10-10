Crime
Police identify 16-year-old fatally shot in Etobicoke on Thanksgiving weekend

For the second time in just days, a deadly shooting near Dixon and Islington in the city’s west end has police investigating, and as Caryn Lieberman reports, area residents fearing for their safety.

Toronto police have released the identity of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Etobicoke over the weekend.

Police said shots rang out in the parking lot of Kingsview Village School on Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were all rushed to a local hospital but the 16-year-old later died from his injuries. The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Zakariye Ali of Toronto.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

-With a file from AM640

