Police ask for help finding missing Powerview teen

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Taya Guimond, a 16-year-old from Powerview, was last seen in her home community during the afternoon of October 2.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for 4 missing siblings

This isn’t the first time Guimond has been missing: a search was conducted for her and three siblings on September 15. The group was found three days later.

She is now thought to be in Selkirk or Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate 4 missing siblings

Guimond is Indigenous, 5’3” with a heavier build, brown eyes and straight shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.