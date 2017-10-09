Crime
Police ask for help finding missing Powerview teen

RCMP are asking for anyone who has seen Taya Guimond to call them.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Taya Guimond, a 16-year-old from Powerview, was last seen in her home community during the afternoon of October 2.

This isn’t the first time Guimond has been missing: a search was conducted for her and three siblings on September 15. The group was found three days later.

She is now thought to be in Selkirk or Winnipeg.

Guimond is Indigenous, 5’3” with a heavier build, brown eyes and straight shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.

