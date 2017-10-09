Police ask for help finding missing Powerview teen
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Taya Guimond, a 16-year-old from Powerview, was last seen in her home community during the afternoon of October 2.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for 4 missing siblings
This isn’t the first time Guimond has been missing: a search was conducted for her and three siblings on September 15. The group was found three days later.
She is now thought to be in Selkirk or Winnipeg.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate 4 missing siblings
Guimond is Indigenous, 5’3” with a heavier build, brown eyes and straight shoulder length black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.
