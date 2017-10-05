Woman killed in Hamilton crash may have been abducted, SIU investigating
A female passenger killed in a crash between a car and a transport truck north of Hamilton, Ont Thursday morning may have been a victim of an assault and abduction.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a possible abduction and assault of a female in Cambridge around 9:30 a.m.
Officers located the vehicle involved in the incident being driven by a male with a female passenger.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not comply.
Around 9:55 a.m., the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a transport truck on Highway 6 and Campbellville Road.
Police said the man and woman were pronounced dead on scene.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now taken over the investigation and Waterloo police said it will no longer be commenting.
Highway 6 has been closed in both directions between Freelton Road and Concession 10 and is not expected to be reopened until tonight.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Anyone with information should contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1-800-787-8529 or 416-622-0748.
