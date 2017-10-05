N.B. premier ‘disappointed’ Energy East pipeline project abandoned

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says the provincial government is “disappointed” with TransCanada’s decision to abandon its Energy East pipeline project.

The Calgary-based company had recently said it was suspending its efforts to get regulatory approvals for the mega projects but announced its decision to kill the project on Thursday.

The project would have brought 4,500 kilometres of pipeline to transport 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Saint John.

“TransCanada deciding not to proceed with its application is not good news for those who wanted to see the Energy East pipeline built – and your provincial government falls firmly in that camp,” Gallant said in a statement.

“The project would have created jobs in New Brunswick and helped the Canadian economy.”

Gallant goes on to say he has expressed support for the project over the last few years, while personally speaking with every member of the federal cabinet about its merits for both New Brunswick and the country.

“I continued to push for the project while in Ottawa this week speaking about the importance of the project with several federal cabinet ministers as well as with my colleagues and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the first ministers’ meeting,” Gallant said.

Gallant says he believed there was reassurance and “positive signals” from the federal government there would have been a “fair, even-handed and reasonable hearing at federal cabinet” when it came time to make a decision on approval.

“We believed if TransCanada continued with the process, the project would be approved. We still believe that,” Gallant said.

Gallant says that although the economic benefits of the Energy East pipeline were not added to the province’s fiscal projections, he doesn’t doubt the province would have benefited greatly from the project.

“It is important to say today that, while we wanted to see the pipeline built, it is not the only opportunity our government has been pursuing to grow our economy,” he wrote.