Appeal trial begins Monday for Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim

An appeal trial for James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the 2013 fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim, is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times in 2013. The incident set off a wave of public outrage and protests.

The officer is asking the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

Forcillo had his bail extended until April 2, 2018 last Friday, which was set to expire on Sunday.

The trial will take place at the Ontario Court of Appeal in downtown Toronto.

