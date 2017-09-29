Additional areas reopened at Waterton Lakes National Park
Parks Canada says additional areas within Waterton Lakes National Park, previously closed due to the Kenow fire, have been reopened.
In an update released Thursday evening, officials said the following park areas are now open:
- Bison Overlook
- Maskinonge Overlook only
- Wishbone Trail
- Kootenai Brown Trail, which runs from the townsite to the park gate
- Kootenai Brown Grave Trail
- Knight’s Lake day-use area
- Hay Barn Road and day-use area
- Driftwood Beach
- Linnet Bay day-use area only
- Prince of Wales hill
- Emerald Bay day-use area
- Vimy Trail
- Crypt Lake Trail
- Recreational activities on the surface of Upper, Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes and Waterton River between Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes only (scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, wind sailing etc. but no motorized craft)
READ MORE: Waterton townsite opens to public Wednesday as Kenow fire remains held
Within the Waterton townsite, some businesses are open and visitors can also access the Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay day-use areas.
Camping anywhere within the park is still not permitted and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed.
The Kenow fire is still classified as “being held” and is approximately 38,100 hectares in size.
Parks Canada said the fire is not expected to grow beyond its current perimeter given the latest weather forecast, but officials will continue to monitor the situation.
