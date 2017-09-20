Waterton townsite opens to public Wednesday as Kenow fire remains held

The Waterton townsite was opened to the general public Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the Kenow fire forced the evacuation of Waterton Lakes National Park. The wildfire is now being held, according to officials.

Camping is officially done for the season and no timeline was provided for when the trail systems outside the townsite will reopen.

A phased re-entry for residents, leaseholders and business owners began Tuesday morning.

“The landscape certainly looks different along Highway 6 south and then as you enter the park entrance road you do see the impacts on the landscape… the burnt land. It’s charred,” Parks Canada spokesperson Natalie Fay said Tuesday. “As you drive into the townsite, it really is untouched by the fire.”

Parks Canada has asked residents to be cautious of wildlife in the area.

In its last update, officials said the fire remains active and covers an area of approximately 38,100 hectares.

Evacuation orders for the M.D. of Pincher Creek have been lifted.

What’s closed:

Waterton Lakes National Park (except the townsite) is closed to the general public: click here for more

With files from Joe Scarpelli