Saskatchewan bishops apologizing after letter about HPV vaccinations is raising eyebrows

A letter sent to grade six parents in the Regina Catholic School Division encourages parents to think twice about the HPV vaccine, which prevents cancer in both men and women.

The letter said in part: “We recommend that parents examine the issues carefully before making any decisions and that they give serious consideration to the following issues.

First, in accord with the moral teaching of the Church, it is important that young people be encouraged to avoid any kind of promiscuous behavior that, along with other negative effects, also can put them in danger of cervical cancer.”

This isn’t the first time this exact letter has been sent home to parents. Saskatchewan bishops have been sending it out during vaccine season for almost a decade.

Parties responsible, including the school division, are calling the letter outdated and a mistake.

“We are not writing that letter as a refute to contemporary science… So it was our mistake to send that letter without updating it,” Archdiocesan Theologian Brett Salkeld said.

While Canadian Cancer Society’s Donna Pasiechnik said she is happy the bishops are sorry, she also worries the damage is already done.

“Parents might read this and think ‘Oh my goodness, I don’t want to this’,” Pasiechnik said.

“Statements in the letter were not based on evidence or facts, so we are concerned some parents may just take that at face value and not want to vaccinate.”

“It doesn’t have an effect on sexual activity and many other studies have shown that it absolutely reduces pre-cancer and HPV,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

Moving forward, Salkeld said they are updating the letter with medical professionals and the Canadian Cancer Society, it’s expected to take at least month before it’s ready to be sent home.

Pasiechnik hopes this will lead to more education and ultimately more vaccinations.

“We are going to meet with the bishops and educate them about science around this important cancer preventing vaccine,” she said.

“Some scientists have referred to this vaccine as the vaccine of the century.”