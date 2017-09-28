27-year-old man charged in string of Surrey shootings

A 27-year-old man is facing a charge related to two shooting incidents in Surrey over the weekend, which police believe are related to the ‘dial-a-dope’ trade.

RCMP responded to a pair of reports of shots fired at home in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

These incidents were followed by the RCMP going to another report of shots fired in the 8400-block of 121A Street early Sunday morning.

Police immediately launched an investigation and on Sept. 25 arrested five people and seized three vehicles at a home in the 15600-block of Goggs Avenue in White Rock.

Four of the five people were eventually released from police custody.

The next day, officers searched the same residence and found a “substantial” amount of evidence that included weapons, drugs and cash.

On Wednesday, Mounties put their investigation and recommendation for charges in front of Crown Counsel.

Surrey resident Cameron Barton, who is known to police, was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police believe the two incidents are related to Surrey’s ongoing drug trade.

Barton is still in custody, and police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.