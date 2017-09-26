Surrey mayor frustrated with ongoing wave of violence in the city

Surrey’s mayor is expressing frustration again after yet another shooting in the city Monday night.

“Over the last couple of weeks, every morning I would wake up [and] I would think it’s going to now escalate again and it’s going to be Surrey, and sure enough…” said Linda Hepner.

Surrey RCMP said there have been 40 “shots fired” calls so far this year in Surrey and Hepner said it’s very concerning.

“When you’re doing so much on the ground and the guys [RCMP] are working so flat out, it is incredibly frustrating.”

Monday’s shooting took place in Cloverdale where a man allegedly drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Hepner said the victim is alleged to have been running a licensed medical marijuana grow-op and is being uncooperative with police.

She said illegal drug use will not diminish with the legalization of marijuana.