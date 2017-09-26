RCMP investigate shooting in Cloverdale
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shots fired incident in Cloverdale Monday evening, where the victim apparently drove himself to Peace Arch Hospital.
Officers were called to the hospital at 8:20 p.m. when a man showed up with an apparent gunshot wound. Pictures clearly showed bullet holes in the side of the truck.
The subsequent investigation led them to the 5300-block of 164th Street in Surrey.
No other victims were found and officers are speaking to witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood.
The Fraser Health Authority confirmed that officers were present at the hospital late Monday, but did not offer any information on the victim.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca
