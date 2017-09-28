RCMP close section of N.B. highway in Mountie fatal crash investigation

RCMP in New Brunswick continue to investigate a highway collision that claimed the life of a fellow Mountie.

On Tuesday night, investigators closed a section of Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B., as part of the case.

Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes was killed on Sept. 12 when a van collided with his police car after he had stopped to help motorists change a tire.

The driver of the van was taken into custody but later released. So far, no charges have been laid in the case.

Police have put out a photo of the cargo van involved and were looking to speak to anyone who saw the van between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on that stretch of highway on Sept. 12.

The dark blue Dodge TK 2008 van had Pennsylvania license plate ZBN8883 and was travelling eastbound on the TransCanada Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sackville detachment of the RCMP at 506-364-5023