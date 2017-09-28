Crime
September 28, 2017
Updated: September 28, 2017

Alberta RCMP look for answers after cat apparently shot with pellet gun

By Online Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a cat was apparently shot with a pellet gun in eastern Alberta last month.

Police said the animal was found with serious injuries to its leg in Consort, Alta., on Aug. 26. The cat, which was found limping, had a fractured leg.

RCMP tell Global News the cat has since undergone surgery and is back in possession of its owner.

Investigators are hoping anyone who may have information on how the cat became injured — or who witnessed the incident — will call Consort RCMP at 403-577-3001 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The village of Consort is located about 335 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

 

