Italian woman ‘marries herself’: ‘My happiness does not depend on a man’

Laura Mesi always dreamed of having a white dress and walking down the aisle, but when her “Prince Charming” never arrived she decided to “marry herself.”

The Italian bride had a celebration complete with bridesmaids, 70 guests and a wedding cake. Although it was a symbolic ceremony that was not legally binding, the bride said her happiness does not depend on finding a man.

“I told friends and family that if I had not found my soulmate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself,” she told Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

“If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I’ll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him.”

A couple of years ago, the fitness trainer was in a 12-year relationship that ended. She told herself if she doesn’t find the right person, then she’s going to organize her own wedding.

She said she didn’t rule out marrying another person, but didn’t want to wait around anymore.

The wedding cost almost C$15,000 and she got a cake with a bride figurine on the top. She also had a poster printed with her kissing her Photoshopped self with “sposa single” (single bride) printed on it.

She was surrounded by her closest friends and family.

Mesi is part of a growing trend of people, who have decided to marry themselves, in a proclamation of self-love. The trend has been named “sologamy,” which claims the social affirmation normally reserved for couples.

It has been gaining popularity in the U.K, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.

It’s also spread to Canada. A government agency called Policy Horizons Canada, which is mandated to examine emerging changes in society, has included a definition on its website.

“In industrialized countries, there is an unprecedented number of single women in their 30s with the freedom to chart their own lives. Self-marriage may be a rebellion against the subtle social stigma that persists regarding single women.”

“It could also be a way to mark a rite of passage into adulthood that in Western societies has traditionally been marked by marriage. As more people choose to live single, ceremonies and rituals to reinforce the legitimacy of this choice may continue to emerge.”

One company in British Columbia called Marry Yourself Vancouver, which started running last year, specializes in wedding planning and consultation services for self-marriage.

Their pitch line reads: “Join the growing feminist movement and say ‘I do’ — to yourself.”

“By marrying themselves, women can celebrate their independence and personal growth while making a sacred commitment to whatever responsibilities and promises nourish their uniquely singular lives,” a statement on the company website reads.

But others don’t see the practice of self-marriage the same. Mesi says she has received a lot of support for her decision but has received a lot of hate on social media as well.

Some have criticized Mesi for having a wedding to gain attention. Others have said they don’t understand the point or a self-marriage undermines the connection between two people.

But in general, Mesi said she did it for herself and feels happy with her choice. After the wedding celebration, she went on a honeymoon on her own to Egypt.

***With files from Alex Maveal, Global News.