Fanshawe Falcons get Windsor-style boost

You don’t have to scan through a whole lot of music to find songs about how good it is to come home.

Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Tim McGraw and the Foo Fighters have all written about it. Skylar Grey used it as a song title.

Musicians can appreciate the feeling because they spend so much time away from home.

As the Fanshawe Falcons’ women’s basketball team prepares for their 2017-18 season, they are hoping that an element of coming home can lift them even higher than they have finished in the past two years.

After back-to-back bronze medals, the Falcons are welcoming home London native, Chuot Angou.

Angou is coming from a program at the University of Windsor that has won back-to-back bronze medals in the OUA.

The fact that the Lancers’ and the Falcons have each been built into two of the best women’s basketball schools in the province in their respective leagues will make the transition fairly seamless for the former John Paul II star.

You practice and play in a different gym, but the attitude is very similar.

Falcons’ head coach Bill Carriere can already envision a number of roles for Angou.

“Chuot will be an immediate impact for our team. She comes from a strong basketball program and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. Chout is extremely talented offensively and gets after it defensively. We feel that she will be able to step into the roles left by our three key graduated players right away.”

Angou says she feels right at home with the coaching staff, having known them in high school.

“I know the coaches. I used to play with their daughters and they have really helped me out.”

Those teams participated in OFSAA twice, fittingly winning a bronze medal when Angou was in Grade 9.

Angou was also part of the London CYO basketball program. She looks at her time in Windsor as being a good stage in her basketball career.

“It developed my game whether I was getting good minutes or not because I was always competing with some of the best players in the province. I also got good coaching, so I developed a lot on and off the court.”

Now a five-foot-five-inch combo-guard, she is less than a month away from being able to play in front of family and friends on a regular basis again.

“That’s something I am very much looking forward to,” says Angou.

Fanshawe will open their season on Friday, Oct. 20 against Conestoga.