Kelowna student arrested after alleged assault involving knife

RCMP are are investigating after an altercation between two Kelowna students.

Police say they were called to the parking lot of a strip mall on the corner of KLO Road and Gordon Drive just after noon on Tuesday.

Police say one of the students sustained a knife injury to his hand and was taken to hospital to be treated.

“The initial police investigation has resulted in the identification and arrest of the youth accused of assault as well as the recovery of the knife involved in the incident,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The student who produced the knife is facing potential charges and will appear in court at a later date.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.