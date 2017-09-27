Famously curious Bear 148 killed by hunter in B.C.

Bear 148, who earned a name for herself by wandering into the townsites of Banff and Canmore before being relocated farther north, has been shot and killed, according to the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y).

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, Y2Y said the bear was shot and killed by a hunter after she wandered from the protected area of Kakwa Wildland Provincial Park. Y2Y said she was shot legally.

The organization said it’s not known if she was pregnant with her first cubs.

Bear 148 was translocated to a location 500 kilometres north of Canmore in July after a week of “daily” human encounters.

It was hoped the bear would settle in to the area, make a new home and have her cubs there.

Bear 148 was captured multiple times before her translocation, and made a name for herself within the Bow Valley for her hundreds of encounters with humans.

Most notably, she followed a woman kick-sledding with her dogs along the Spray River Loop and tried to join a high school rugby practice in Banff.

Y2Y said the bear’s death speaks to the challenges facing grizzlies in both Alberta and B.C.

“For grizzly bears to recover from their threatened status in Alberta, we’re going to have to accept limits to development and growth in places like Canmore,” Stephen Legault said in a release.

“This loss highlights the challenges we face when it comes to grizzly bear recovery in Alberta.”