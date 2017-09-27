Traffic
September 27, 2017 3:19 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 3:28 pm

Kawartha Lakes Road 121 closed following collision between car and tractor trailer

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

A car and a tractor trailer collided on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 north of Fenelon Falls.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision between a tractor trailer and car north of Fenelon Falls, Ont.

The collision happened aruond 12:45 p.m. along Kawartha Lakes Road 121. Kawartha Lakes OPP say the driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The tractor trailer driver received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations is also on scene.

The road in the area is expected to be closed for several hours.
Report an error
121
City of Kawartha Lakes
Collision
Crash
Fenelon Falls
Kawartha Lakes
Peterborough

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News