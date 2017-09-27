Kawartha Lakes Road 121 closed following collision between car and tractor trailer

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision between a tractor trailer and car north of Fenelon Falls, Ont.

The collision happened aruond 12:45 p.m. along Kawartha Lakes Road 121. Kawartha Lakes OPP say the driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The tractor trailer driver received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations is also on scene.

The road in the area is expected to be closed for several hours.