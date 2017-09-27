Three people arrested in Oshweken homicide case

OPP have arrested three people in the death of an Oshweken man earlier this year.

Dustin Monture, 27, was found on the front lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road on Six Nations on Feb. 21 with gunshot wounds.

He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where he later died.

Jeffrey Lee Martin, 37, Aaron Martin, 39, and Sharon Hill, 40, from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

So far, there have been no arrests for Monture’s death.

Both the OPP and Six Nations Police say they know there are people in the community who have key information in this case and investigators are hoping they will come forward.