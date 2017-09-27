Rick Mercer says goodbye to ‘The Rick Mercer Report’: ‘I didn’t decide it lightly’

Rick Mercer is bidding farewell to CBC’s The Rick Mercer Report following the show’s 15th and final season, which will air in spring 2018.

Speaking with ET Canada, the 47-year-old Canadian comedian and television personality explains his difficult decision to leave after over a decade on the political satire show.

READ MORE: ‘Rick Mercer Report’ to end after 15 seasons

“It is the best job in the world,” Mercer says. “I didn’t decide lightly. It’s something I’ve been struggling with on-and-off for actually years now because I was well aware that TV shows only last so long.”

“I’ve always admired people who have exited the stage on their own terms,” he adds. “You know, I left the best show once before. I left This Hour Has 22 Minutes eight years in, and I was one of the people who created that show.”

READ MORE: Cancelled! say so long to the following shows

Despite This Hour Has 22 Minutes celebrating its 25th season this year, Mercer asserts, “I left that show because I felt the time had come and it led to this show, which led to opportunities that I never ever thought I would experience.”



He continues, “There’s an old Irish expression, when you close a door, a window will open. I don’t know what that window is, but we will see.” As for his next chapter, Mercer notes that a career in politics is unlikely, adding, “I’m less interested in the business of politics now then I ever have been in my entire life, but never say never.”